The Federal Government has approved the disbursement of ₦32 billion to primary healthcare facilities across Nigeria under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, said the funds are already reaching facilities and…...

The Federal Government has approved the disbursement of ₦32 billion to primary healthcare facilities across Nigeria under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, said the funds are already reaching facilities and will be expanded to cover an additional 5,000 centres.

https://x.com/DOlusegun/status/2036707403471704516?s=20

He noted that ongoing reforms are improving access to care, including free emergency obstetric services, which have benefited over 40,000 women, and a fistula treatment programme reaching more than 4,000 patients.