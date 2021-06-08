The Management of Kaduna State University has suspended academic activities for undergraduate students in the university.

This was revealed Tuesday in a press statement signed by registrar of the university, Samuel Manshop.

Mr Manshop however states that the college of Medicine, faculty of Pharmaceutical science and part time programmes are to continue with their activities.

Staff members are also expected to report to work as usual.

The suspension of academic activities for undergraduate students is coming days after the students took to the streets protesting an upward review of their tuition fee by the Kaduna state Government.

The students were shut out of the school premises amid plans to continue protesting the hike in school fees on Monday.

Security personnel acting on the orders of the University management closed the gate denying them entrance into school.

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarebe, who addressed the students last week acknowledged that the upward review of tuition fee was a painful, but necessary decision.

She added that it was the only way the institution can stay afloat.