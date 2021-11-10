Breaking News

Kanu’s trial: Opposing groups clash outside court premises

Two opposing groups have clashed outside the courthouse where Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is being tried.

 

Supporters of Mr. Kanu seeking entry to the Federal High Court in Abuja were met by a ‘pro-Nigeria’ group, which accused the former of supporting Mr Kanu and his desire for Nigeria’s breakup.

The former were speaking to journalists outside the court, accusing the government of injustice in Mr Kanu’s trial.

They accused the federal government of secretly following Mr Kanu before his arrest in Kenya. They also claimed that the government had barred Mr.  Kanu’s foreign lawyer and a few of his followers from appearing in court.

While the pro-Biafra group was addressing journalists, the pro-Nigerian group approached them with placards bearing various inscriptions.

 

 

