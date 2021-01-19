Kano state government has announced the imposition of a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state following increasing COVID-19 cases.

The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement made available to TVC News.

He said the measure was part of decision at a stakeholders meeting held at the Africa House, Kano on Monday.

According to him, all civil servants in the state have also been directed to stay at home pending further instruction.

Muhammad Garba explained that workers on essential services such as the healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media are exempted from the ban.

The commissioner reaffirmed government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders that included the Ulama to ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 Protocols.

He also warned that security agents who were part of the stakeholders meeting would not hesitate to take stern measures to ensure compliance with the directive.