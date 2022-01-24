Kano revokes operational license of all private schools over Hanifa’s killing

Kano Government has revoked operations certificate of all private schools in the state over killing of a 5-year-old, Hanifa Abubakar.

The Government has directed all the schools to visit the state Ministry of Education for revalidation.

Advertisement

The state commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru announced the government’s decision shortly after a state Magistrate Court had remanded three accused of Hanifa’s murder in correctional centre.

The Education Commissioner noted that a panel has been constituted comprising officials from the Ministry of Justice, Department of State Services DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC and the private school owners Association.