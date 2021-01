Kano State Police command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects and recovery of a car, snatched by some gunmen who killed the owner in the State.

The Kano Police Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the incident to TVC News said it occurred on Saturday at about 10pm along Zoo Road.

According to the Police, the victim, one Isah Abubakar was forcefully removed from his car and shot.

He noted that a discreet investigation has since been launched into the matter.