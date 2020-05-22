Kano State has joined other states to conduct the Friday congregation prayers amidst lockdown imposed by the government to curtail spread of the coronavirus.

Muslim residents trooped into various mosques across the state to perform their religious activities.

In some of the mosques, muslims adhered strictly to the physical distancing protocol and the use of the face mask to avoid spread of covid-19.

The situation varied in some places the physical distancing is partially practiced but residents use the face masks diligently.

At the city central mosque, where Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero prayed, he urged the people to adhere strictly to the health professionals advises.

This is the first time in the holy month of Ramadan that Kano muslim residents are allowed to attend Friday mosques due to global health crisis.

The Government had also approved the performance of eid prayers to be conducted to mark the end of the fast.