The Kano State government has withdrawn the application it filed urging the court to set aside its judgment delivered in respect to the Tiamin rice Production company.

It has complied with the order made by the court, and reopened the factory.

TVC News Judiciary Correspondent, Celestina Iria reports that on 3rd May 2020, the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of Kano state obeyed a federal high court judgment which ordered the unsealing of a Tiamin Rice Company sealed up for over two months.

The order for unsealing of the company issued by Justice Okon Abang was said to have been fully complied with and the rice mill handed over to the owners.

The Tiamin Rice Mill, and two others had dragged the IGP, NSCDC, Kano State Commissioner of Police and Kano State government, before the court seeking the enforcement of their fundamental rights.

They had complained of unlawful closure of their rice mill without any court order

Although, Justice Abang had ordered the respondents to appear before him to defend their actions, none of them obeyed the court order and were not represented by lawyers despite being served hearing notice

At the resumed sitting counsel to kano State government Yunus Usman told the court that the application filed for a stay of the order has been withdrawn because it has obeyed The directives of the court.

He also said an appeal has been filed against the judgment at the court of appeal.

Justice Okon Abang in a bench ruling held that he lacked the jurisdiction to continue with the matter since it was now at the court of Appeal.