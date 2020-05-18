Kano State Government has extended the relaxation of the lockdown order by Mondays and Thursdays.

The Government also approved recommendations of Islamic scholars in the state for Friday and Eid prayers to be conducted amidst the lockdown order.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai disclosed this in a statement made available to TVC News.

Salihu Tanko added that the Government had directed the Imams to ensure they abide by the safety and prevention protocols while carrying out their religious activities.

He added that Kano Government has since inaugurated a committee that will oversee the distribution of hand sanitizers, Sanitation equipment as well as face masks among others to Imams of Friday Mosques in the State.