Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has distributed 20 vehicles and 25 motorcycles to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to enhance service delivery and promote rapid development.

Governor Yusuf, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Sulaiman Wali Sani, distributed the vehicles to the heads of the MDAs at Government House, Kano on Monday, urging the beneficiaries to make good use of the vehicles.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, on Monday.

The governor also assured that more vehicles would be provided to other MDAs until all of them have benefited.

Governor Yusuf reiterated that this initiative, which aims to institutionalize democratic dividends for the benefit of citizens, would strengthen the government’s resolve to do more in this area.

In his response, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Censorship Board, Abba El Mustapha on behalf of all recipients thanked the governor for the gesture.

He assured him that the vehicles would be used effectively and that the MDAs would support the administration in achieving its mission and vision for the state’s development.

Some of the Ministries and MDAs that benefited from the vehicles are Kano State Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural Resources (Hilux and 16 seater bus), Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (bus), Kano State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (Hilux) and Kano State censorship Board (Hilux and bus),

Others are Kano State Library Board (bus), Ministry of Internal Security And Special Services (Hilux and bus), Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (3 Hilux and 2 buses) Kano State Radio Corporation (Hilux), Kano State Bureau of Statistics (Hilux), Kano State Cottage Trade and Street Hawking Agency(Hilux), Government House, Kano (Ambulance) Nuhu Bamalli Hospital (Ambulance) while Kano Hisbah Board 15 Motorcycles.