The Nigerian Union of Teachers has threatened to down tools till when its members would feel safe to teach and guide students without fear of abduction by faceless Individuals.

The Union recounted recent condemnable events of Bandits attack on schools and said if not immediately addressed it will affect the 2019/2020 academic calendar which has already been disrupted by the six month long lock down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They called on the Federal, States and Local government to ensure adequate security and 24 hours surveillance around schools across the country.

The call was made in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Abuja by the NUT, Secretary General, Mike Ike Ene.

It says it is becoming apparent that the government can no longer provide security and safety of teachers, students and the educational communities across Nigeria.

They charged them to address the unfortunate situation without further contemplation