Kamaru Usman defeats Covington, retains UFC title

Latest Breaking News About UFC: Kamaru Usman beats Covington, retains UFC title UFC 268 Champion, Kamaru Usman

Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman has defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-7, 49-46) to retain the UFC welterweight championship.

The fight which was a rematch of the first fight which was also won by Usman.

Usman however described his opponent as a tough and tenacious fighter.

Usman won their first fight with a fifth-round knockout.

He also acknowledged that Covington has improved from their first bout.

Usman subsequently proclaimed himself the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Covington “the second-best guy” in the division.

On his part, Covington admitted that Usman was the better fighter on the night.

