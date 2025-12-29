In a festive season outreach, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, distributed food items and cash to residents of Bende Local Government Area of Abia State as part of efforts to support families and foster stronger community ties. The event drew party members,...

In a festive season outreach, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, distributed food items and cash to residents of Bende Local Government Area of Abia State as part of efforts to support families and foster stronger community ties.

The event drew party members, community leaders, youths, and women groups from across the constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kalu emphasised that effective representation goes beyond lawmaking to include listening to constituents and responding to their needs, particularly during challenging economic periods.

Speakers at the occasion lauded the Deputy Speaker for his inclusive leadership and continuous engagement with his constituents.

They highlighted that the provision of food items and cash for small business initiatives exemplified genuine representation and accountability.

Many encouraged him to maintain the momentum of grassroots outreach.

The event concluded with calls for unity within the party and ongoing support for programs aimed at enhancing the welfare of the people of Bende.