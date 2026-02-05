Popular US-based streamer Kai Cenat recently visited the Makoko Children School Orphanage Home, donating school supplies and spending ample time with the children. The 24-year-old content creator, known for his massive online following, engaged the children through dancing, painting, and games. On h...

Popular US-based streamer Kai Cenat recently visited the Makoko Children School Orphanage Home, donating school supplies and spending ample time with the children.

The 24-year-old content creator, known for his massive online following, engaged the children through dancing, painting, and games.

On his second trip to Nigeria, Cenat expressed his love for Lagos, highlighting the warmth and hospitality he always receives.

“I feel very comfortable whenever I’m in Lagos. The love I get here is a big reason I keep coming back.

“Being back in Nigeria means everything to me. I was here two years ago, and I completely enjoyed it. Everybody showed me love. When I returned to America, I told people Nigeria is a place to visit,” he said.

Cenat also shared that missing the festive season in Lagos was a major regret, emphasizing his eagerness to understand and explore Nigerian culture.

“I’m so mad that I missed December in Lagos. I just want to understand the culture more and explore it better. That’s what I’ve been doing all day,” he said.

The streamer has a history of philanthropic engagement in Makoko, having initiated a school project in 2024 and donated $3,000 toward its development.

During his visit, Cenat met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who commended him for using his platform to make a positive impact.

Cenat’s ongoing efforts in Makoko include plans to build a school that will provide free education to local children, further supporting the community’s development.