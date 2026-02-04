The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, received popular American content creator and streamer Kai Cenat during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday. This visit was disclosed in a Wednesday statement shared on X by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media...

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, received popular American content creator and streamer Kai Cenat during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday.

This visit was disclosed in a Wednesday statement shared on X by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor.

According to the statement, Kai Cenat, during his visit, shared his beautiful experience in the state with Governor Sanwo-Olu.

His visit to Lagos marks his second visit to Nigeria and the state.

The statement reads, “Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today received American Online Streamer, YouTube and Internet Personality @KaiCenat on a Courtesy Visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

“He shared some of his very nice experiences he has enjoyed visiting Lagos, this is his second visit to the State.”

The statement further revealed that the Youtuber is in the state to oversee some projects and initiatives he planned to execute to support kids and young people in Lagos.

“Kai Cenat is in Lagos to follow up on some projects and initiatives he plans to execute for kids and young people in Lagos State, Nigeria,” the statement concluded.