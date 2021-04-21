The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service Wednesday sealed Headquarters of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company over tax liabilities in excess of four hundred and sixty four point five million naira.

The Board Secretary and Legal Adviser, Aisha Mohammed, told newsmen that apart from withholding tax, Kaduna Electric has been deducting Pay- as-You-Earn from staff yet fails to remit to the state Internal Revenue Service as required by the law.

The government says the facility has been sealed in line with the State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020.

The authorities add that the service had sent seven notices to Kaduna Electric, demanding the settlement of the liability to no avail.

The Kaduna Electric Distribution Headquarters will remain shut till the the tax liability is settled.