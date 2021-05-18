The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) protest, Tuesday, turned violent as the protesters were attacked by thugs.

The NLC members, led by the Unions National President, Ayuba Wabba were protesting at the NEPA roundabout in kaduna metropolis when the were attacked.

The thugs threw stones and other projectiles at the civil servants leaving a number of them injured.

Police operatives immediately swung in to action dispersing the thugs with tear gas.

Although the sponsors of the thugs are yet to be known the NLC members blamed the El-Rufai led government for the attack

Reacting to this, the Specialist adviser to the Kaduna state Governor on Media and communications likened the actions of the NLC to the actions of the bandits kidnapping and menacing citizens.

He said while Bandits illegally use arms, the NLC is deploying mob action for exactly the same end.

He added that Kaduna State Government will not tolerate criminal act disguised as a protest.