The majority leader of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Haruna Inuwa, has been Impeached.

He represents Doka/Gabasawa constituency at the state assembly.

Haruna Inuwa was impeached on Wednesday after seventeen state lawmakers belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in him and signed his impeachment letter.

The Kaduna state House of Assembly consists of thirty four members.