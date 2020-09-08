Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said the government spends N400,000 to treat each confirmed COVID-patient in the state.

El-Rufai made the disclosure at an executive meeting with traditional rulers in Kaduna.

The governor said it costs about N400,000 to treat one coronavirus patient.

They have to be isolated and fed.

He added that The cost of medicine has increased, even the personal protective equipment that the doctors treating them have to wear.

he continued that When all is added up, the average cost of treatment is over N400,000 per person.

He said the state has to bear all the cost.