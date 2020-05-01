The Kaduna state government has shut all entry points into the state from 6pm to 6am everyday, as no interstate or intra-state travel is allowed at night even for essential services.

The decision follows security briefing that criminal elements are using night hours to infiltrate people into Kaduna State.

The state is also concerned that recent Covid-19 cases in the state are related to inter-state travel which is implicated in the rapid spread of the virus across state lines.

All vehicles that come after 6pm carrying food, petroleum products or other essentials must now park at the entry point overnight.

They will then be inspected after 6am by a health and security team, and will only be granted passage if the goods they are conveying are really essential.

All passenger and private vehicles will be turned back to their original destination.