The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has condoled the families of two Military personnel who paid the supreme price while defending students of Bethel Baptist College in Kaduna.

The Nigerian Army and Navy personnel, Salisu Rabiu and Bilal Mohammed were shot dead by bandits who attacked the school and kidnapped at least 140 students on Monday.

Governor El- Rufai prayed for the repose of their souls and described negative comments against security personnel as the most unfortunate display of ingratitude in view of their sacrifices and patriotism.

The Governor offered financial assistance to their immediate families on behalf of the Government and people of the state.

The slain military men have been buried according to Islamic rights.