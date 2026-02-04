The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has assured residents of the Kurmin Wali community that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of all worshippers abducted during the recent attack in the area. The Governor gave the assurance while visiting some of the escaped victims taking refuge at...

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has assured residents of the Kurmin Wali community that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of all worshippers abducted during the recent attack in the area.

The Governor gave the assurance while visiting some of the escaped victims taking refuge at the Women and Children Shelter in Kaduna, where he expressed sympathy with the victims and their families, describing the incident as unfortunate.

Governor Sani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ending banditry and kidnapping across the state, stressing that no effort will be spared until all those still in captivity are safely rescued and reunited with their families.

He commended security agencies for their swift response and dedication, and urged residents to continue cooperating with authorities to restore lasting peace.

Over a hundred residents of the community were kidnapped on January 18 from three churches in Kurmin Wali village. So far, 91 have been accounted for, while the rest remain in captivity.

TVC News previously reported that the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has visited Kurmin Wali in Kajuru Local Government Area following the tragic abduction of 170 church members from the community.

The Nigeria Police Force, on Wednesday, confirmed the abduction, following a previous claim of a “lack of evidence to point to an attack.”

The abduction was confirmed in a statement signed by the Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, late Tuesday, saying, “verification from operational units and intelligence sources has confirmed that the incident did occur.”