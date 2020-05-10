Kaduna state has recorded three deaths from COVID-19, the latest being a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria local government areas of the state.

Two more persons have also tested positive, bringing the active COVID-19 cases in the state to eighty seven.

They are a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun local government areas.

Kaduna state recorded its first death to COVID-29 on May 2nd.

The victim who was a retired civil servant concealed his travel history to Kano, and eventually died before the result of his test came out.