The abduction of eight people by gunmen along the Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona axis of Zaria local government in Kaduna state has been confirmed by the Kaduna State Police Command.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, June 13th, 2021.

This comes just three days after bandits raided Zaria’s Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, killing one student and kidnapping two lecturers and eight students from their staff quarters and hostels.

According to the Kaduna police spokesman, the bandits have yet to contact anyone, and the police have begun investigations to secure the release of those held captive.