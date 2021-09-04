Kaduna LGA Polls: APC loses Gov. El-Rufai’s polling unit to PDP

The People’s Democratic Party has emerged winner of the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Ungwar Sarki polling unit, where Governor Nasir El-rufai cast his vote in Kaduna North Local Government Area on Saturday.

The Presiding Officer of the Unit, Muhammad Sani, who announced the results said the APC polled 62 votes in the chairmanship election, while the PDP scored 86 votes out of the 159 votes cast.

In the councillorship election, APC also polled 53 votes, while PDP gathered 100 votes out of 162 total votes cast.

The overall result of the Kaduna North Local Government is still being collated

Governor Nasir El-rufai had earlier reiterated his administration commitment to conducting free, fair and credible local government elections not minding whose ox is gored.