An attack on Ungwan Dooh community in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state has left a number of people dead and houses razed.

According to the Kaduna state government, nine corpses have been recovered following a search of the community, and one person is being treated in hospital for bullet wounds.

The government said the perpetrators fled when they saw troops from Operation Safe Haven enforcing the peace in the area.

The troops have also rescued 12 persons who were fleeing from the attackers.

The government said search and rescue operations are still underway and the precise number of casualties will be made public soon.

It condemned the recent series of attacks in the area and assured that it is still committed to the safety of people and property.