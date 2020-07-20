Sixteen persons including a Police Inspector have been killed in Kaura local government area of Kaduna state.

Among the slain is a Police Inspector Kukum, Daji Village and Kaura Divisional Police Office are the attacked spots.

Heavily armed men invaded Kukum Daji village and the Divisional Police Office in the local government where they carried out the mayhem.

Chairman of the local government, Bege Katuka said the attacks took place almost simultaneously in the two areas.

Thirty other members of the communities were injured, two out of whom lost their lives while they were been conveyed to the hospital.

The deceased have been buried.

