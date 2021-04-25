Bandits have attacked a Church in Chukun local government area of Kaduna state, killing one person and abducting an unspecified number of people.

The bandits who were heavily armed stormed Haske Baptist Church in the local government around 9am Sunday shooting sporadically.

In the cause of the attack, a Medical Doctor was shot dead while an unspecified number of people were kidnapped.

Those who were able to escape sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The incidence has left residents of the area in shock.