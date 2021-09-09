Kaduna Govt reopens primary, Secondary Schools

Kaduna state Ministry of Education has announced plans to reopen Primary and Secondary schools in the state after two month of shutdown.

It has also released a new resumption schedule for its schools after months of disruption in the academic calendar due to attacks by bandits and military operations against them.

Commissioner of Education in the state, Shehu Makarfi, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

He also mentioned that the resumption will begin Sunday 12 September.

The commissioner said rather than resume for the third term, schools will instead resume the first term for the 2021/2022 academic calendar.

He added that the state has worked out strategies towards ensuring the completion of the third term through online platforms.