Breaking News

Kaduna Govt reopens primary, Secondary Schools

Leave a comment
Latest news in Nigeria is that Kaduna Govt reopens primary, Secondary Schools Latest news in Nigeria is that Kaduna Govt reopens primary, Secondary Schools

Kaduna state Ministry of Education has announced plans to reopen Primary and Secondary schools in the state after two month of shutdown.

It has also released a new resumption schedule for its schools after months of disruption in the academic calendar due to attacks by bandits and military operations against them.

Commissioner of Education in the state, Shehu Makarfi, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

He also mentioned that the resumption will begin Sunday 12 September.

The commissioner said rather than resume for the third term, schools will instead resume the first term for the 2021/2022 academic calendar.

He added that the state has worked out strategies towards ensuring the completion of the third term through online platforms.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

African_Union_TVCNews

AU lifts Sudan suspension after transitional government appointed

TVCN
Sep 8, 2019

The African Union (AU) has lifted its suspension of Sudan’s membership in the bloc, ending (more…)

Two persons drown in a pond in Kano

TVCN
May 14, 2020

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the deaths of two young men who got drowned in a pond in Zainawa…

Nigerian senator sacked by court loses stay of execution bid

TVCN
Apr 1, 2017

The Federal High Court, Uyo, on Friday struck out the application for stay of execution filed by Bassey…

PHOTOS: Buhari swears in FCC, FCSC, RMAFC Commissioners

TVCN
Jul 2, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in chairman and commissioners of the Federal Character Commission…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Governors’ Forum calls for calm in Kaduna as face-off between NLC, State continues

17 May 2021 10.36 pm

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has appealed…

Continue reading
2021 Catholic Bishops Conference: Onaga advises FG to revivew nation's security strategy

2021 Catholic Bishops Conference: Onaga advises FG to review nation’s security strategy

22 Aug 2021 12.10 pm

Calistus Onaga, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu…

Continue reading
Plateau Govt re-imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos North following attack on Yelwa Zangam village

Plateau Govt re-imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos North following attack on Yelwa Zangam village

25 Aug 2021 3.38 pm

Following the attack on Yelwa Zangam village…

Continue reading