Residents of Kaduna state are in panic following the planned shutdown of several sectors of the economy on Monday.

They are at filling stations, ATM machines and markets to stock their homes.

Kaduna residents in panic, procure essentials as NLC begins shutdown of several sectors on Monday in protest to what it considers anti labour policies by the Nasir El-Rufai led government in the state. pic.twitter.com/DZJSsz425L — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 16, 2021

Organized labour is downing tools in protest to what it considers anti labour policies by the Nasir El-Rufai led government in the state.

Power supply has also been put out, as workers in the sector are also complying with the NLC directive.