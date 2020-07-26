The Kaduna state government has extended to Jema’a and Kaura local government areas the 24-hour curfew already in force in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf, and this is with immediate effect.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i says the extension is at the request of security agencies and will help to contain violence and protect lives.

The four local government areas are all within the geographical landscape collectively called Southern Kaduna.

The government notes that security assets have been placed in the region since 2017 when an army base was built in Kafanchan.

Troops from Operation Safe Haven and two mobile police squadrons are also deployed in the area.

And the government says these communities need boots on the ground to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Hausa community in Southern Kaduna says government’s imposition of curfew on four local government areas in the region is a move in the right direction.

It says allowing things go unchecked would have snowballed into a sad situation.