The Kaduna state government has confirmed sixteen new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state ministry of health says the new cases are almajiris who came from Kano.

Their test results returned positive from a sample of fourty persons whose test results have been released.

The latest cases have raised the number of active Covid-19 cases in Kaduna State from nine to twenty five.

The government says the high number of positive results from persons with travel history confirms fears about the danger of infection from neighbouring states.

It notes however that one of the seventeen cases announced by the NCDC is a repeat test from an existing patient, and their attention has been drawn to it for remedy.

The Ministry of Health welcomes the state government’s approval for payment of Occupational Safety Incentive to frontline health workers, as well as the provision of enhanced life and disability insurance packages.