Kaduna state government has confirmed a new case of coronavirus which has no connection to the first five cases in the state, bringing the number of infected persons to six.

The state commissioner for health, Dr. Amina Baloni said it’s a male who worked as a gateman in the Mando area of the state capital and recently returned from Lagos.

Dr. Baloni said the patient has been evacuated to the state’s infectious disease centre.

The commissioner warns that the latest case presents the nightmare scenario of possible community transmission of Covid-19 in the state.

She added that it is very difficult and complicated to trace his contacts from Lagos via public transport and has had some instance of local commuting since his arrival.

But she noted that the Rapid Response Team is trying its utmost to elicit from him a list of his contacts, so they can be traced and monitored.

The Kaduna health commissioner said the instances that have now being recorded further reinforces the need to stop all inter-state travel.