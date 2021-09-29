Breaking News

Kaduna announces Telecommunications shutdown, Other measures

Latest Breaking News About Kaduna State: Kaduna announces Telecommunications shutdown, Other measures Samuel Aruwan

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the shutdown of telecoms services in some parts of the state due to military crackdown on bandits in those areas.

The commissioner also announced a ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial and personal purposes for three months beginning on Thursday 30th September 2021.

Tricycles are now to operate from 6am to 7pm while all commercial vehicles operating in the state are to be painted with yellow and green colours.

These among others are part of measures taken by the Kaduna state government with the advice of security agencies to address the security situation in Kaduna and other North – West states.

The government says it regrets the restraint these measures will have on innocent citizens but they have become necessary in order to win the fight against the enemies of peace

