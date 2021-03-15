The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that all the pupils of the Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area have been rescued, following kidnapping incident at the school.

Three teachers are victims of Monday morning’s invasion by bandits in Birnin Gwari.

Two pupils who were missing from the school have been found.

The Commissioner Internal Security & Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, said two teenagers kidnapped about a week ago have been rescued from forests in the state.

The teenagers confessed to have experienced hellish times with their abductors.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has issued a 72-hour ultimatum for abducted students in the state to be released.

They were at the College of Forestry in the state capital where they made their demands.