KADINVEST Summit: Osinbajo calls for commercialisation of intellectual capacity

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo said the nation must begin commercializing it’s intellectual capacity in addition to natural resources physical efforts and labour.

He said advancement in Technology has made this possible.

The Vice president further explained that to achieve remarkable economic development in the nation, crude ways of practicing agriculture and manufacturing must be replaced by a knowledge and technologically driven economy.

He believes this will enhance the performance and development of all sectors in the Nation.

This is a major take-away from the vice Presidents speech at the sixth edition of Kaduna Investment Summit Currently taking place in Kaduna state.

Kaduna Investment Summit is an annual economic conference organized by the Governor Nasir El-rufai led government to showcase Kaduna states’ Investment potential to local and International business community as a major Investment destination in Africa.

The theme for this years’ conference is ‘Towards a Sustainable Knowledge Based Economy’

In attendance are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi, officials of Kaduna state government, traditional leader, business men among others.

The vice president will also Commission some projects completed by the Kaduna state government.