114 inmates who fled the Medium Security Custodial Centre Kabba Kogi State in the wake of the attack by gunmen have been recaptured.

In a statement by the spokesman for the Correctional Service, the task forces set up by the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa Is on the trail of the fleeing inmates.

The statement added that efforts are on to recapture more of the 240 escapees.

He advised the escapees to turn themselves in within the next 24 hours or risk prosecution if arrested.