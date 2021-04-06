Members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) the Court of Appeal Sokoto division chapter, have joined their counterparts across the country to embark on indefinite nationwide strike.

The strike is to press home their demand for the financial autonomy for the judiciary.

National leadership of the union in a circulated dated 1st of April ordered the shutdown of court across the country and call on zonal and states heads to comply to the directives.

In Sokoto, Chairman, of the union in Sokoto Abdul Nasir was not on ground at as the time of filing this report, but when contact on phone says members have been directed to comply.

He said it is in line with the directives of the national union that the court is shutdown until further instruction from the nation executive of the union.

Advertisement

When our correspondent visits the court , the entrance to the court was under pock and key and nobody is allow to go in for any any officials engagement.