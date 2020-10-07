Member representing Etche and Omuma federal constituency of Rivers state, Ephraim Nwuzi, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmaker was elected into the House on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila read the legislature’s letter announcing his defection.

In like manner, David Fouh dumped the PDP in Taraba state to pitch tent with the APC.

In their separate letters to the Speaker, both members cited Section 16 of the 1999 Constitution as amended to buttress their action.

The defection however generated arguments between some PDP members and the Speaker.

Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, his deputy, Toby Okechukwu and Rivers state lawmaker, Kingsley Chinda cited relevant constitutional provisions to demand that the Speaker declare the lawmakers’ seats vacant.

But the Speaker said as Minority Leader, he was told to go ‘hell’ when he raised the same objection to defections against his party in the 7th Assembly.