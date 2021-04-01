Two 25 feet containers fell on the National Stadium bridge along Funsho Williams avenue, Lagos State.

TVC News Correspondent, Solomon Ajuziogu who is at the scene of the accident said recovery operations is ongoing by the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA.

The two containers smashed a red corolla car with four persons in it and no life has been lost.

Three escaped unscathed, while the trapped driver has been extricated and taken to a hospital

Motorists might be in for a hard time as the incident has caused a huge traffic logjam inwards Ojuelegba from Lagos Island.