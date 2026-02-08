President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday held talks with senior officials of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, as Nigeria and the United States continue engagements on security cooperation. The visiting delegation was led by AFRICOM Commander, General Dagvin...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday held talks with senior officials of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, as Nigeria and the United States continue engagements on security cooperation.

The visiting delegation was led by AFRICOM Commander, General Dagvin Anderson, and included key military and diplomatic figures from the U.S. government. The meeting brought together Nigeria’s highest-ranking security officials and defence chiefs.

Details of the engagement were shared by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, in a post on X.

According to the post, President Tinubu received the AFRICOM team alongside the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and heads of Nigeria’s armed forces and intelligence agencies.

Also present was the Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Keith Heffern.

The U.S. delegation comprised General Anderson; AFRICOM Command Sergeant Major and Senior Enlisted Leader, Garric M. Banfield; AFRICOM Senior Foreign Policy Adviser, Ambassador Peter Vrooman; and other members of the command team.

On the Nigerian side, the President was joined by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd); the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Uandiandeye; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Ajayi.