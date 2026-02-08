President Bola Tinubu will undertake a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom beginning March 18, following an invitation from King Charles III, Buckingham Palace has announced. The royal communications team confirmed the visit in a statement issued on Saturday, noting that the Nigerian president...

The royal communications team confirmed the visit in a statement issued on Saturday, noting that the Nigerian president will be hosted by the British monarch.

Tinubu will travel with his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

The visit marks a historic milestone in Nigeria–UK relations, as it will be the first state visit by a Nigerian leader to Britain in 37 years.

The last such visits were made by General Yakubu Gowon in 1973, President Shehu Shagari in 1981, and General Ibrahim Babangida in 1989.

The visit was announced in a statement on X by the Royal Family.

The post reads: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, 18th March to Thursday, 19th March 2026. The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle.”

In a follow up tweet, Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, quoted the statement, and wrote: ” First state visit of a Nigerian leader to the UK in 37 years confirmed. President Tinubu and First Lady Remi Tinubu to be hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla from 18th March to 19th March 2026.”

Although this will be Tinubu’s first official state visit to the UK as president, it will not be his first engagement with King Charles.

Both leaders assumed office in May 2023 and have since met on multiple occasions.

Tinubu met the monarch in November 2023 ahead of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, describing the encounter as an important step toward deepening bilateral ties.

In September 2024, King Charles also hosted the Nigerian president for a private meeting at Buckingham Palace.

According to presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, discussions during that meeting centred on global and regional issues of mutual concern, with particular emphasis on the pressing challenge of climate change.

King Charles, while still Prince of Wales, previously visited Nigeria in 1990, 1999, 2006, and 2018.

Buckingham Palace said details of the programme for Tinubu’s state visit will be released at a later date.