Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Governor Fayemi of Ekiti state and Umar Ganduje of Kano state have arrived venue of last Sunday’s Gas explosion in Soba town.

The explosion which occurred at about 8am in the morning has rendered some of the residents in the area homeless with about a hundred homes affected including Bethlehem Girls college where the Principal, Rev Henrietta died while trying to rescue some students when the school building collapsed