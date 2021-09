President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the Sam Mbakwe airport on a one day official visit to Imo State

The President will use the visit to Inaugurate some projects initiated and completed by Governor Uzodinma-led administration

Among the projects to be Inaugurated include, Naze-Nekede road, balloon technology flood erosion control tunnel, New executive Chambers and Owerri-Orlu-Onitsha road bypass.