Breaking News

Just In: Police confirm death of Omoyele Sowore’s brother, Olajide

Edo state police command has Confirmed the death of one Sowore Felix Olajide, a pharmacy student of Igbinedion University, Okada who was short dead at about 6.45am on Saturday morning along Lagos -Benin Expressway by Isuwa in Ovia north local government area of the state.

His death was announced by his brother Omoyele Sowore through his Facebook book page

Confirming the incident in a statement, the police public relations officer, Kontongs Bello said five other person’s yet to be identified were abducted after killing Olajide Sowore

The statement further states that the remains of Sowore Felix Olajide has been deposited at Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital mortuary okada while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnapped victims and ensure the arrest of hoodlums.

Despite the earlier statement released by the State Police Command, no further details have been issued by the school authority on the incident.

