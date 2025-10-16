The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) panel appointed by the court has declared that the health condition of Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is not life-threatening. Justice James Omotosho, presiding over Kanu’s terrorism trial at the Federal High Court in ...

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) panel appointed by the court has declared that the health condition of Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is not life-threatening.

Justice James Omotosho, presiding over Kanu’s terrorism trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja, ordered the medical assessment amid conflicting reports from doctors representing the prosecution and the defence.

The panel’s findings, submitted to the court on October 13 by the prosecution team led by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and partly read during Thursday’s proceedings, confirmed that Kanu is medically fit to stand trial.

With no objections from either party, Justice Omotosho ruled that the trial could continue. The judge also granted Kanu six consecutive days, starting October 23, to present and conclude his defence.

The court approved a request by Kanu’s lead lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), to allow private consultations between the defendant and his legal team outside the Department of State Services (DSS) premises, citing fears that conversations could be monitored or recorded.

The judge directed that the private consultation take place in the courtroom on October 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, with only Kanu and his lawyers present.

The trial will resume on October 23.