The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has detected a confirmed case of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2.

The variant was detected in a traveller to Nigeria, following the routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.

The NCDC says measures put up by the PSC like the introduction of travel restrictions from countries where there is a surge in cases associated with widespread prevalence of variants of concern , compulsory seven-day self-isolation and repeat test on the seventh day after arrival, are still in place to reduce the risk of spread of the virus.