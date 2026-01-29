The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the 2025/2026 academic session to allow more eligible students to apply. In a Thursday statement signed by Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the Director of NELFUND Strategic Communications, the commission stated ...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the 2025/2026 academic session to allow more eligible students to apply.

In a Thursday statement signed by Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the Director of NELFUND Strategic Communications, the commission stated that the extension is aimed at giving prospective applicants additional time to complete and submit their applications, ensuring that no eligible student is excluded due to timing constraints.

According to the statement, the application window for the 2025/2026 academic session has been extended from 31 January 2026 to a new deadline of 27 February 2026.

Speaking on the extension, the Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, said, “This extension reflects our commitment to inclusivity and access. We understand that some applicants may require additional time to complete their submissions, and this decision ensures that every eligible Nigerian student has a fair opportunity to benefit from the Fund.”

NELFUND encourages all prospective applicants who are yet to apply or complete their applications to take advantage of the extended deadline and ensure that all required information is submitted on or before 27 February 2026.

NELFUND stated that further information and updates will continue to be shared through NELFUND’s official communication channels.

Applicants requiring additional information are urged to email http://infonelf.gov.ng or connect via social media: @nelfund on X and Instagram, and ‘Nigerian Education Loan Fund’ on Facebook and LinkedIn. The official website remains www.nelf.gov.ng.