Nigerian Air Force airstrikes in Zuba, Borno State, resulted in the deaths of over 15 terrorists and the destruction of key structures.



This was disclosed in a statement by the force spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Thursday, stating that strikes were “carefully planned and executed” as reported by the Nation.

“On 3 September 2025, a carefully planned and executed air interdiction mission struck a newly identified terrorist enclave west of Zuwa in the Sambisa general area.

“Acting on credible intelligence and confirmatory surveillance, the mission targeted hideouts harbouring fighters and commanders responsible for recent hostilities around Bitta.

“The strikes proved devastating, neutralising over 15 terrorists and demolishing key structures critical to their operations,” Ejodame explained.

The recent operation, according to Ejodame, significantly weakened the terrorists’ capabilities in the area, showcasing the NAF’s precision, reach, and determination in combating terrorism.

He further highlighted the NAF’s “unwavering commitment” to protecting Nigerians’ lives and property, while also bolstering ground troops in joint efforts to disrupt terrorist networks.

“Every successful strike brings Nigeria one step closer to lasting peace,” Ejodame concluded.

TVC previously reported that at least 35 terrorists have been killed in precision airstrikes by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets at their convergence point near the Nigeria–Cameroon border in Borno State.

The terrorists were reportedly plotting an attack on troops stationed at Kumshe when the strikes were carried out in the early hours of Saturday, 23 August, NAF spokesman Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said in a statement.

He explained that the operation was launched after multiple intelligence reports confirmed four separate assembly points of the terrorists.

