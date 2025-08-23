At least 35 terrorists have been killed in precision airstrikes by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets at their convergence point near the Nigeria–Cameroon border in Borno State....

The terrorists were reportedly plotting an attack on troops stationed at Kumshe when the strikes were carried out in the early hours of Saturday, 23 August, NAF spokesman Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said in a statement.

He explained that the operation was launched after multiple intelligence reports confirmed four separate assembly points of the terrorists.

“Following the operation, communication was re-established with ground troops, who confirmed that the situation around their location had been stabilised,” Ejodame said.

The spokesman added that the strikes underscored NAF’s commitment to providing close air support to ground forces while disrupting terrorist logistics and movement corridors along the Northeast border region.

He also disclosed that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, had commended the aircrew for their professionalism, noting that the NAF would sustain intelligence-driven operations to ensure the total degradation of terrorist elements threatening Nigeria’s sovereignty.